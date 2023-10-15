USC football head coach Lincoln Riley revealed some key takeaways in their disappointing 48-20 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. The loss snapped USC football's six-game winning streak.

Lincoln Riley said turnovers hurt their chances against Notre Dame football, per On3's Tyler Horka. USC football had five turnovers to Notre Dame's zero. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who had just one interception in USC's first six games, threw three picks on Saturday. They also lost two fumbles against Notre Dame.

“Incredibly disappointing night. Just didn't play good enough to win the game here on the road in a rivalry game against a good opponent. That's the simple matter .The obvious thing is you lose the turnover battle five to nothing and you give up a kick return for a touchdown, you have a penalty that takes a touchdown off the board, a number of negative plays, that's the name of the game right there,” Lincoln Riley said.

Lincoln Riley and USC football didn't show up against Notre Dame

USC football averaged more than 50 points and routed its first opponents by an average of 30 points per game. They were a completely different team against Notre Dame on Saturday. Caleb Williams threw an interception in their opening drive that Notre Dame converted into a touchdown several plays later. That was the trend of the entire game.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, admitted he played brutally against Notre Dame.

“I made mistakes tonight that I usually don't make. I've been in college for three years now and don't think I've ever had a season or game or anything like that,” Caleb Williams said after the game.

Consequently, Williams received plenty of criticism after his horrendous showing against Notre Dame.

Despite the crushing loss, Lincoln Riley said they were “disappointed, certainly not defeated.” They hope to regroup for Saturday's game against No. 14 Utah football.