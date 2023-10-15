Caleb Williams had his worst game of the season on Saturday against Notre Dame. Along with it, USC football also suffered its first loss of the season. Naturally, fans are not happy while the critics used the opportunity to pile on them.

USC football lost to Notre Dame 48-20, with the Fighting Irish doing a great job limiting the effectiveness of Williams on the offense. Everyone already knows that the Trojans' defense is porous, but it's their offense led by the 2022 Heisman winner that makes them so dangerous. On Saturday night, however, it was the Notre Dame defense that shined bright.

Williams finished with just 199 yards and one touchdown on 23-of-37 pass completion. He also threw two interceptions, with Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts picking two of those. The Trojans QB was also sacked six times as he struggled to get anything going offensively.

After the massive shocker, fans criticized Williams and the team for the performance. Meanwhile, the haters questioned whether or not it removes Williams from the Heisman Trophy race for this 2023 season.

Caleb Williams has been largely considered as the sure-fire no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Recently, several execs and scouts even had high praises for him, with a couple of AFC scouts even comparing him to “peak-era Aaron Rodgers.”

Critics couldn't help but look back at those remarks and use it to lambast Williams for his disappointing showing.

The loss to Notre Dame is definitely a massive blow to Williams and the Trojans' morale. When everybody expected them to continue their hot streak and stay undefeated, they failed to live up to the lofty expectations.

Of course it's just one loss and they still have an opportunity to bounce back. USC football will play Utah next, and sure enough, the only way Williams and co. can erase the bitter taste of their first defeat is by taking down their next rivals convincingly.