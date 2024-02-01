Brenden Rice has good things to say about his QB.

Caleb Williams has been one of the best players in college football ever since he stepped on the field his freshman season. After transferring to USC football, he won the Heisman trophy. Williams was back with the Trojans this past this season, and while their season didn't go to plan, he was still one of the best players in the game. Now, the USC quarterback is heading to the NFL, and he has gotten some high praise from his Trojans teammates lately.

With the NFL Draft coming up in a couple of months, all the talk of the football world is on the number one pick. USC football QB Caleb Williams is expected to be that top pick. One of his weapons at USC, wide receiver Brenden Rice, recently talked about Williams, and he had a lot of good things to say about his game and leadership.

“Game changer,” Brenden Rice said of Williams, according to a video posted to Twitter by Nicholas Moreano. “Just, he's a game changer. I like to leave it at that. Game changer. He's a dog man, like he's gonna push you. He's gonna make sure you're gonna go out there each and every day and give it your all. He's gonna ask of it from you. And if you don't give it to him… hey, guys have fallen this year. That's all I'm gonna say.”

That's what NFL teams are looking for out of Williams, and that's what he showed every time he stepped onto the field at USC. His passion was always visible, and it was clear that he would do whatever it takes to win. Unfortunately for the Trojans, the defense couldn't match that energy this past season, so Williams' team didn't have a very good year, but he and the offense still put up big numbers.

Williams is more than likely going to be the top overall pick in the NFL Draft, but it's unclear which team he will go to. A lot of chatter this season was on the Chicago Bears because they are the team with the first pick, but they already have a quarterback that they recently drafted: Justin Fields. The Bears have to decide whether or not Fields is their guy, and if not, they will try again with the USC football star.

There is now a lot of talks of teams trading for the first pick to get Williams. It seems like the Bears will likely decide that they don't have that need for a new franchise QB, but there are plenty of other teams that need Williams and need him to play immediately. It's going to be interesting to see where he ends up when the draft arrives in April.