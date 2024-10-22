Sitting not-so-pretty with a 3-4 overall record and a 1-4 conference record in their debut season in the Big Ten, fans have been clamoring to see something change before the entire USC season goes down the tubes.

Unfortunately for fans of LA's most centrally located collegiate franchise, that change won't be coming under center, as on Tuesday, Lincoln Riley boldly declared that Miller Moss is his quarterback now and for the foreseeable future. Why? Because he's done enough good things for the Trojans to justify a longer look.

“Of course. One hundred percent. He's still executing at a very high level. He's making a lot of plays, a lot of really good decisions. There's always going to be a couple mistakes, and the ones that he has certainly can't kill us,” Riley told reporters via the LA Times.

“He's had a few that have certainly got to be better, but he's made a lot of plays, and he's put our guys in a lot of positions to make plays. Of course, I expect him to improve, and he does too, but he's also the guy that's put us in position to win all seven of these.”

Will fans be excited about this news? No, after being disappointed with the Caleb Williams teams for being middle-of-the-road, fans have to be downright disgusted by a USC team that can't take care of Maryland or Minnesota. Still, Moss isn't letting this adversity get in his way either, as he believes that he can still be the man to lead the Trojans into the future.

Miller Moss still wants to be Lincoln Riley's guy at USC

Discussing the Trojans' struggles in 2024 himself, Moss declared that USC isn't letting their issues tear them apart, as they still believe they can put some good things together down the stretch.

“We said at the beginning of the year we were committed to each other, no matter what, no matter what the result is,” Moss said. “I think that holds true. It's not contingent on result,” Moss told reporters.

“We're all faced with a choice when we face difficult times, and I think who you are when you make that choice says a lot about who you are. The substance of this doesn't lie in, like, whatever the narrative is, whatever people want to say the substance is. The power, the integrity, all that stuff, that comes to people who are able to navigate difficult things, to continue to go back out there, to continue to put their work on display in front of the world, and not the people that are continuing to tear them down no matter what.”

With just one ranked opponent left on the schedule in 12th-rated Notre Dame, USC might just be able to rip off a few wins before the end of the season, flirting with a .500 record after an ugly October. If Moss can put some good film on tape, who knows, maybe he could still have a chance to be USC's QB1 in 2025, too, even if he will have some stiff competition.