USC football couldn't finish the job against Maryland in Week 8. After jumping out to a 21-7 lead by halftime, the Trojans were in another favorable scenario. But similar to how they've been in recent games, the team fell apart when it mattered the most.

The defense came out of the locker room fired up for the second half, though it didn't translate to the field, allowing two touchdown drives to keep Maryland within reach for the comeback. USC had a huge opportunity blown late in the fourth quarter, as Maryland blocked a field goal that would've given the Trojans a 31-22 lead at the two-minute mark. Instead, the Terrapins drove downfield for a Billy Edwards Jr. run to cap off the 29-28 loss for USC.

Former USC football quarterback Cody Kessler voiced his frustration about the Trojans' repeated struggles and disappointing outcomes in the last three weeks.

I'm at a loss for words after this one… VERY FRUSTRATING!! #FightOn, Kessler posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Trojans have slid to 3-4 under head coach Lincoln Riley. After a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign, it appears that the wheels have started to come off, and they have to work on salvaging the rest of their season to earn a decent bowl appearance.

That now makes it three consecutive losses for the Trojans, to three Big Ten opponents, and they will look to get back on the right track against Rutgers on October 25 in a Friday night Week 9 clash.

The encouraging road ahead for USC football

Despite enduring a state of disarray in recent games, USC football has a chance to regain some momentum over the next few weeks. They have Rutgers on a short week with a great bounce-back edge, and can rest up for eight days before battling Washington in Week 10.

They also have three games on their home turf at Memorial Coliseum to round out the regular season.