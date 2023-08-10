USC football running back MarShawn Lloyd is a newcomer for the team. He played his first two collegiate seasons at South Carolina, where he stood out as its leading rusher.

Lloyd entered the transfer portal in December and committed to the Trojans, who lost their top back from last season, Travis Dye. Even though he was not with the team last season, Lloyd is a veteran back and said two freshmen have stood out to him.

“(Running back) Christian Pierce is amazing,” Lloyd said, via The Athletic's Antonio Morales. “He's a unit. He's young but he's a great player. He's going to be really good for us this year. He just comes down, no fear. He lays the hit.

“Also, Tackett Curtis. Oh my goodness. Can't forget about Captain America… Tackett is amazing. He's young, but man, he's a good one too.”

Pierce and Curtis are two prospects from USC football's No. 7 recruiting class nationally in 2023, according to 247Sports. Pierce, who was rated as a three-star safety, prepped at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Pierce recorded an interception in the Trojans' spring game and has seemed to continue to stand out.

Curtis, who was rated the No. 9 linebacker prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite, was praised by Trojan coach Lincoln Riley in the spring.

“I mean, there wasn't a linebacker in the country we wanted more than Tackett Curtis,” Riley said. “I think he's the best inside linebacker in the country. There is not one I would take over him. I think he is phenomenal.”

USC football has high expectations in 2023. The Trojans were picked by Pac-12 media to win the conference.

They return Heisman-Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams and have some additions on offense and defense they feel confident in. Pierce and Curtis are freshmen but they are already making noise in USC football's preparations.