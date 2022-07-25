Micah Banuelos drops Big Ten bombshell after joining USC Football

Back in June, longtime Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA made the shocking decision to leave the conference for the Big Ten, a move set to occur in 2024. On Monday, USC football announced they landed four-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos. An excited Banuelos spoke about why he chose the Trojans, dropping a Big Ten bombshell in the process, per 247 Sports.

“I picked USC because of the many more opportunities they brought,” said Banuelos. “USC joining the Big Ten played a big role in my decision.”

Interesting. Many were likely wondering what effect, if any, big schools moving to other conferences, such as USC football’s move to the Big Ten, would have on potential recruits.

Well, Micah Banuelos answered that question pretty well. The newest member of the Trojans noted not just the “more opportunities” he felt that USC football provided, but also the fact that the program moved to the Big Ten.

That means Banuelos will get to be a part of new rivalries and potentially more competitive college football against the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State.

It’s clearly a prospect that excites Banuelos. The four-star recruit also has connections to the Trojans’ coaching staff, having developed a relationship with USC football offensive line coach Josh Henson.

Inside receivers coach Luke Huard is the uncle of Banuelos’ former high school teammate Sam Huard. Clearly, Micah Banuelos had many personal reasons to join USC football.

The newest member of the Trojans also had one Big Ten reason as well.