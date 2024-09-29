In a must-win situation in Week 5, USC football improved to 3-1 on the season, following a strong Big Ten win over Wisconsin. Quarterback Miller Moss continued to impress with a 30-of-45 for 308-yard passing line, three touchdowns and one interception. Moss went into the medical tent during the game, but appears to have no injury designation heading into Week 6.

“You go flying and you see some things sometimes, Moss said, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic. “No, I'm totally fine. They just wanted to make sure I was alright.”

Moss was injured at the 8.22 mark in the fourth quarter, after rushing his way to a seven-yard TD. The junior ran five times for 19 yards, to go along with his stellar passing performance.

Moss is continuing to climb the Heisman board. He now has thrown for 1,198 yards and eight touchdowns through the first five weeks. USC is competing among the Big Ten's best teams, and nearly stunned Michigan in Week 4.

“We knew we could compete in this conference, but now you've got to win, and you've got to play well,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said, per ESPN. “After the way that last week finished … and have the first half go the way it did, (but) come back and play that well, it just says a lot about the character of the guys in this room. They're going to battle. They're not going anywhere. We don't panic.”

USC will travel to play Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Week 6. The Golden Gophers have a chip on their shoulder after losing a heartbreaker to Michigan in Week 5.

USC football's defense has made strides in 2024

The Trojans defense came through once again on Saturday, holding Wisconsin to 180 yards passing and forcing two turnovers. The Badgers were also shut out in the entire second half, and their best wide receiver Will Pauling was held to two catches for 11 yards.

USC football was down 21-10 at halftime, but made some great adjustments to give Moss and Co. a window for a comeback in the third quarter. The collective defensive effort was all that Moss needed to spearhead a great performance, and that's a trust that should continue to grow as they push for the College Football Playoff this season.

At 3-1, USC will have a tough road ahead in the Big Ten against Minnesota before they take on No. 7 Penn State in two weeks, followed by another road game against Maryland.