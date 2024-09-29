In an entertaining Big Ten matchup, Michigan football avoided collapse against Minnesota in Week 5, defeating the Golden Gophers 27-24 on Saturday.

After Minnesota scored 14 unanswered points to open up the fourth quarter, they held the Wolverines to a 35-yard field goal, giving them one final chance to cut Michigan's lead. Quarterback Max Brosmer's 12-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson made the comeback possible. Minnesota recovered an onside kick with 1:37 remaining, but the refs called offsides, allowing Michigan to get the football back to run out the clock for the win.

FOX analyst Chris Petersen was “sick” over the penalty, per Austin Meek of The Athletic, and wished the Golden Gophers had one more shot to score.

“I’m sick to my stomach right now,” Petersen said. “I really am. I just hate to see this, when the officials are making something up. I don’t know why they would throw that flag.”

Petersen, a former Boise State and Washington head coach, was noticeably fed up with the call. He continued to pile on as Fox's rules analyst Mike Pereira argued with the call live on the broadcast, per Marlowe Alter of The Detroit Free Press, via Yahoo Sports.

“We would always say, one play is never gonna lose you the game, one play can win you the game, Petersen said, but when it comes down to an official's call? You know how hard it is to execute an onsides kick? … And then they got it, they did it perfectly, and then it's taken away? I don't like that at all, that is so frustrating, that's why I'm not coaching right now.”

Pereira stated during the broadcast that the offsides was “awfully close.”

“I don't think he's offside. … I don't think he's breaking the plane,” Pereira said. The play is not reviewable.

Nonetheless, Michigan has improved to 4-1, and will head into Week 6 with another tough matchup on the road against Washington. Petersen will likely be watching, as his former team will look to stun their conference opponent.

Kalel Mullings continues to impress for Michigan football

Michigan's offense totaled over 150 rushing yards for the third-straight game on Saturday. Running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards are spearheading the team's offensive success, and continue to be trustworthy with handling a heavy workload in the ground game. The powerful senior tandem have combined for 136 carries for 798 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

It's unsurprising that Michigan has brought last year's offensive game plan with them through five games. It's what won them a national championship, and they have enough talent to make another push in the widened College Football Playoff.