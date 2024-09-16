With Week 3 in the rearview, nearly a month of the season is behind us, and that means our Heisman Trophy power rankings are heating up.

Each week, players will come and go, and the list may increase or decrease. With a good number of Top 25 teams on a bye last weekend, some players didn’t even get the chance to improve their Heisman stock. Then there were cases like Week 2's leader, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, who was supposed to play but had his game canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

So, here’s our Heisman Trophy power rankings after Week 3 of the 2024 college football season.

1. Cam Ward, QB: Miami

Cam Ward holds the No. 1 spot this week and is now an odds on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Ward had his third consecutive game with over 300 passing yards and three or more touchdowns. He's been instrumental in leading the Hurricanes to one of the most explosive offenses this season, best for No. 3 in the country. We’ll see how Ward performs against South Florida next weekend in Tampa. Maybe he'll continue to further himself as the leader in our Heisman Trophy power rankings.

2. Ashton Jeanty, RB: Boise State

Ashton Jeanty remains in the top two of the Heisman Trophy power rankings even though Boise State had to take a week off due to Portland State reporting an outbreak of whooping cough within their team. Despite the unscheduled bye, Jeanty is still No. 2 in the country in rushing yards (459) behind Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, who leads him by just 20 yards. Jeanty is also now tied with Tennessee's Dylan Sampson in rushing touchdowns (nine), who also benefitted from playing last weekend. Jeanty will still get his chance to rack up some major yardage in a rescheduled game against Portland State this weekend, per KTVB.

3. Travis Hunter, WR/DB: Colorado

There's no argument that Travis Hunter is probably pound for pound the best player in all of college football. Playing both offense and defense, he's an elite game changer type of player, affecting both sides of the ball. Against Colorado State last weekend, Hunter made it three straight games with 100 yards receiving. He had two touchdowns, plus five tackles and an interception.

4. Jaxson Dart, QB: Ole Miss

Another lackluster opponent for Ole Miss resulted in a bloated stat line for everyone involved, but it's still tough to leave Jaxson Dart off our Heisman Trophy power rankings. Dart leads the nation with 1,172 passing yards and ranks ninth in touchdowns. With Georgia Southern visiting in Week 4, these numbers are likely to remain impressive.

5. Jalen Milroe, QB: Alabama

Alabama's Jalen Milroe finally makes our Heisman Trophy power rankings list. Milroe was an early preseason favorite for the award but he has started the season off a little shaky, especially against South Florida two weeks ago. However, coming back from Camp Randall last weekend with a decisive victory over Wisconsin where he completed 12-of-17 pass attempts with 271 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns, he's back in the running.

6. Dillon Gabriel, QB: Oregon

Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, the country's leader in completion percentage at 84%, is another preseason favorite re-entering the Heisman Trophy conversation. Despite a rusty start for Gabriel and the Ducks in their first two games, they appeared back in form against in-state rival Oregon State last weekend. Gabriel missed on just four passes, completing 20 for 291 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Related News Article continues below Robert Griffin III names Boise State RB, ex-Ohio State QB as early Heisman Trophy frontrunners 5d

7. Kyle McCord, QB: Syracuse

Kyle McCord and Syracuse had the week off, which is the only reason for his bump down.

8. Miller Moss, QB: USC

Similar to McCord, Miller Moss gets a bump down due to him and USC having Week 3 off.

Those who were left off

Many still see players like Georgia's Carson Beck, Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava, and Texas' Quinn Ewers as strong contenders for the Heisman Trophy later this year. Oddsmakers still have them with excellent odds of now. While they didn't make this week's power rankings, it doesn't mean they won't return.

Beck had a subpar performance against Kentucky, throwing for under 200 yards with no touchdowns. Iamaleava, still young, is looking for a breakout game against stronger competition, which could come this weekend on the road against Oklahoma. As for Ewers, he might have been on this list if not for the abdominal injury he suffered against UTSA, which certainly hampers his chances for the award.