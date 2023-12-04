With Caleb Williams expected to declare for the NFL, USC football could be looking at Cameron Ward to be their next QB

While Washington State remains Pac-12 strong, quarterback Cameron Ward is heading elsewhere. The 6-foot-2 junior entered the transfer portal over the weekend and figures to be a sought-after talent in the coming weeks and months. A former conference rival could be in the mix, as USC football is a school “to watch,” according to On3.com's Pete Nakos.

The Trojans are one of seven power Five programs listed as potential suitors for Ward. The expected departure of 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who should be at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft board come April, leaves a big vacancy to fill at QB. Lincoln Riley has a couple of intriguing in-house options to choose from, but he might be inclined to target someone with more experience.

NEWS: Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Washington, Miami and Wisconsin have emerged as schools to watch for transfer QB Cam Ward, @PeteNakos_ reports👀https://t.co/D3Iy0VADZ3 pic.twitter.com/A8clqpcS5V — On3 (@On3sports) December 4, 2023

Ward spent two years shining at Incarnate Word before playing the last two seasons for the Cougars. He made noticeable improvements in 2023, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,736 yards (fifth in FBS) and 25 touchdowns to go with seven interceptions. The 21-year-old also did plenty of damage on the ground, rushing for eight scores. USC football could see Ward as an ideal transitional quarterback when they make the leap to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

Competition will be stiff for this impending transfer, however. High-profile programs in need of an immediate succession plan will give Cameron Ward a serious look. Ohio State is losing Kyle McCord to the portal and Bo Nix is leaving a huge void in Oregon, so both destinations are worth monitoring.

Regardless of how their depth chart shakes out next season, the Trojans must pick a worthy replacement for Caleb Williams. Because, without a potent offensive attack, they don't have an identity. Or at least one that can translate to success.