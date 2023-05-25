Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The USC Trojans saw a shocking twist take place when athletic director Mike Bohn resigned out of nowhere. It was a sudden move, and one that wasn’t expected, but the Trojans are now searching for yet another AD.

Bohn hired Lincoln Riley, turning the football program around after a rough half-decade in Southern California. After his decision to resign, Riley was one to come out and voice support for Bohn, who made the move from the University of Cincinnati to USC just a few years ago. However, some details have emerged about Bohn’s tenure, both at USC and Cincinnati, per Andy Wittry of On3.

‘Former USC athletic director Mike Bohn left the same position at Cincinnati in 2019 less than two weeks after a UC Foundation employee met with investigators from the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity & Access (OEOA) regarding Bohn’s “alleged discriminatory and other professional misconduct in violation of the University Policy.”‘

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bohn left for USC in 2019, and it turns out he did so right in the middle of an investigation. This time around, Bohn resigned one day after The Los Angeles Times reached out in regards to “internal criticism of his management of the athletic department.” Bohn reportedly made inappropriate remarks toward female employees at USC, and the Cincinnati investigations mention that he racially harassed and issued unprofessional remarks.

There is no denying what Mike Bohn did from an AD standpoint at Cincinnati and USC was impressive, and he was named the NACDA AD of the Year in 2022.

But these details are definitely not a good look for Bohn or USC, and this investigation will cause some serious concerns for his future in the industry.