The first college football transfer portal window during the winter was insane, with thousands of players entering en masse. The spring window, which ended on Sunday, wasn’t quite as crazy with fewer stars and players in general entering. However, there were still some big names to change teams during this window.

With spring practice already in the books, the spring window allows coaches to address weak points on the roster that arose during practice. On the opposite end, it allows players who may have been further down on depth charts to get a fresh start.

Without further ado, here are three of the biggest moves from the spring college football transfer portal window.

3. DB Patrick McMorris, San Diego State to California

McMorris was a three-star recruit coming out of Santa Ana, Calif. in 2019. He chose to take his talents to San Diego State, although he played sparingly in his first two seasons. Recently, though, McMorris broke out as a leader for the Aztecs’ defense.

McMorris’ rise began in 2021, when he posted 90 total tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions.

He then followed it up with another strong season in 2022, posting 61 tackles, six passes defended and a pick. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in both seasons.

However, McMorris decided to enter the transfer portal on April 15, the day it opened for the spring window.

Later that same day, he announced his commitment to another team in the same state, the California Golden Bears. Interestingly, his older brother Malik McMorris is a former player and current defensive graduate assistant at Cal.

The Bears struggled in a lot of areas last season, finishing just 4-8 to miss a bowl game. Their pass defense in particular ranked last in the Pac-12, allowing 279.5 yards per game. Hopefully for the Bears, a proven player like Patrick McMorris can help that defense improve considerably.

2. DE Derrick McLendon II, Florida State to Colorado

Colorado football has been the team to watch in the college football transfer portal, for both good and bad reasons.

The Buffaloes and new coach Deion Sanders cleaned up during the first window, adding a ton of players including Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class.

However, they have also suffered a mass exodus during the spring, with 18 players leaving in one day along with many others before and after them.

At the very least, Colorado football did add a few more players to partially make up for it, with McLendon being the most notable.

The 6-4, 245-pound defensive end started 12 games for Florida State last season, posting 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was a big part of the Seminoles’ resurgence last season, and his loss will definitely be noticeable.

But their loss is Colorado football’s gain. McLendon can be an immediate contributor for the Buffaloes’ rebuilt defense, which currently features 10 transfers as projected starters. If he can continue building on his game, he could become a leader for his new team.

1. DT Bear Alexander, Georgia to USC

USC has committed to overhauling its defense this offseason.

In the winter window, the Trojans added top transfers such as Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, Arizona cornerback Christian Rolland-Wallace and Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, among others. Now, Lincoln Riley’s team added the prize of the spring window in Alexander.

A Texas-native who played his high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, Alexander was a four-star recruit and one of the best at his position.

He didn’t play too much as a freshman, only posting nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. With how stacked Georgia’s defense is, though, it’s easy to see why he didn’t get much playing time.

When he entered the college football transfer portal on April 17, he instantly became the player everyone wanted. In the end, the Trojans were the one to secure his services. The hope is that he can become a force up front for USC’s new-look defense.