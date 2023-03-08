While Bryce Young or CJ Stroud are the crown quarterback jewels of the 2023 NFL Draft, USC’s Caleb Williams might offer an even stronger opportunity in 2024. Any team in need of a quarterback should have their eyes on Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams is coming off of a Heisman Trophy season with USC. In his debut with the Trojans, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 382 rushing yards and 10 additional scores.

As the NFL looks for playmakers at quarterback, Caleb Williams fits the bill. After transferring from Oklahoma to USC – following head coach Lincoln Riley – Williams looked the part of a future NFL star.

While the league will have to wait a year for Williams, it’ll be worth it. For these three teams, landing Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft is a more pressing need and more valuable than a decent 2023 season.

The Carolina Panthers currently hold the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They are right on the cusp of where the top quarterbacks are expected to go. Carolina could even trade up to land their QB. But while finding their quarterback of the future now might be enticing, the Panthers’ future could look even brighter with Williams.

To land Young, Stroud or even Anthony Richardson, the Panthers would need to trade serious draft capital. Head coach Frank Reich is looking for his QB to build around. However, at their current draft slot, Carolina might have to mortgage the future to do so.

The Panthers are looking to find their quarterback after whiffing on Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Both of those trades seemed like desperation moves by Carolina as they took dart throws on former first-rounders. Waiting for Williams gives the Panthers a much more solid plan.

It’ll take a year, but pairing Williams with Reich would be a major boon for Carolina’s offense. And it’d give the Panthers an actual QB to build around without giving up future assets.

Tom Brady is no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are currently planning on starting Kyle Trask. A former second-round pick, Trask could work out under center. But if he fails, Tampa Bay should be looking to the top of the 2024 NFL Draft and Caleb Williams.

When he was at Florida, Trask threw for 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns. However, at the NFL level, Trask has just nine passing attempts to his name. While the coaching staff has hyped him up, Trask is completely unproven. Unless he truly shines in 2023, Tampa Bay might be in the market for a new quarterback anyway.

The Buccaneers are coming off of an NFC South title. However, they went just 8-9 overall. Now without Brady, Tampa Bay won’t be the same team. While they still have a strong defense and a potent pair of receivers, without a QB, it becomes a moot point.

Tampa Bay struck gold when they signed Brady. It may lead to a fall from grace in the NFC South, but with Williams, it wouldn’t be long before the Buccaneers are contending again.

The Tennessee Titans have spent the offseason unloading veteran contracts in an effort to gain cap space. Still, quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains on the roster. If the Titans are serious about contending, they need to take a serious look at the quarterback position.

Tannehill has been with the Titans since 2019. He has thrown for 33,265 yards, 212 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. While Tennessee has won the AFC South twice since Tannehill’s arrival, they haven’t had much true playoff success. They’ve reached the AFC Championship game just once and were completely out of the playoffs last season.

Making the playoffs is a great feat, but the Titans have been exposed by high-powered teams like the Chiefs and even their divisional rival Jaguars. Tennessee needs an explosive passing element to their game. Caleb Williams would give the Titans a quarterback to build around and gives them the same explosiveness of their AFC counterparts.

The Titans have reportedly considered trading Derrick Henry. If they do that, Tennessee’s offense takes on an entirely new dynamic. They’d be better off waiting for Williams and building their offense around him rather than hoping Tannehill finally leads them to the Super Bowl.