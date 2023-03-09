USC Football will have even more protection for Caleb Williams this season. Several new offensive linemen were introduced to the local media Wednesday and mentioned the opportunity to block for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner as a major reason for their decision to join the program in the transfer portal.

Two of the major transfers, Jarrett Kingston (Washington State) and Michael Tarquin (Florida), expressed their excitement about Williams to The Athletic’s Antonio Morales.

“Having a Heisman-winning quarterback always helps,” Kingston said. “I knew I wanted a place that already has that side of things. The spotlight on Caleb will ultimately help the offensive line get the spotlight too.”

Kingston’s strategy certainly makes sense. The eyes of the college football world will be on Williams this season. He is a projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be the first player since Archie Griffin to win the Heisman Trophy in consecutive seasons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Williams pulling the strings on an explosive offense, USC football went 11-3 last season and looks to be on the verge of winning the Pac-12 and making the College Football Playoff. Head coach Lincoln Riley is ready to raise expectations in his second season.

Knowing that, the Trojans dipped heavily into the transfer portal to surround Williams with more weapons. Tarquin and another transfer offensive lineman, Ethan White (Florida), are projected to be the starters at tackle while Kingston will slide inside and play guard.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd, a transfer from South Carolina, will join Williams in the backfield after rushing for nine touchdowns last season with the Gamecocks.

Wide receiver Dorian Singer, a first-team All-Pac 12 performer for the Arizona Wildcats last season, is also joining USC football after he had 66 catches for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns last season.