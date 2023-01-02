By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The USC Trojans football team looked to be in the driver’s seat in the Cotton Bowl up by 15 points over the Tulane Green Wave with under five minutes remaining. Little did USC football know that the Green Wave had them right where they wanted them.

Stunningly, the Trojans defense collapsed- and Tulane football completed the comeback with a last-second touchdown. The wild finish drove Twitter absolutely wild.

The ineptitude of the USC Defense is staggering. — Ross Newhan (@RossNewhan1) January 2, 2023

This Twitter user couldn’t believe just how bad the USC football defense was in the Cotton Bowl.

Others felt they knew exactly why the Trojans were that bad- because of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch- and they wanted something done about it.

(I have no idea how you can possibly justify continuing to employ Alex Grinch at this point) ROLL DAMN ANGRY WAVE — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 2, 2023

Whether it’s Grinch or not, it’s clear that something needs to be done to address the USC football defense after this stunning collapse to Tulane, as this user aptly stated.

USC needs to address the defensive side of the ball in a major way. Shouldn’t be able to be this elite on offense and criminally bad on defense. — Ry (@JustRyCole) January 2, 2023

Others couldn’t help but crack jokes at the expense of the USC football defense.

Lincoln Riley: “Can we stop Tulane?” USC defense: pic.twitter.com/PdTavR1ug2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 2, 2023

Just cold.

This game is gonna haunt wherever Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams play next season — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2023

This user took a dig at Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, each of whom left Oklahoma for USC.

Others took a more philosophical approach to their reactions.

The thing is, you don't get much credit for winning that game if you're USC. But losing it is such a bad look. Sometimes good wins are avoiding bad losses. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 2, 2023

Certainly, the Trojans wouldn’t have garnered much praise had they managed to hold on. But as this user wisely states, the loss is just “a bad look.”

Some were willing to take it even a step further.

I've changed my mind. USC will never win a national title under Lincoln Riley. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 2, 2023

Ouch. It is hard to disagree with this take though, given how bad the USC football defense looked in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

It will also be hard for USC to get over this collapse.