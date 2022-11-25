Published November 25, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Tulane Green Wave has done it. The longest losing streak against Top-25 teams in college football poll history is over after the Green Wave defeated Cincinnati by a score of 27-24. Here are the details of the insane streak that Tulane football snapped on Friday, according to Matt Brown of The Athletic.

Per Brown, the Green Wave defeated an AP-ranked opponent for the first time since October 6, 1984. That’s 61 straight losses against opponents ranked inside the Top-25!

Taking things even further, Tulane football’s win over Cincinnati was their first win as a ranked team vs a ranked opponent since 1956. What a historic win for the Green Wave.

If that wasn’t enough to make fans thrilled, a berth to the AAC Championship game, which Tulane will host, figures to make fans feel on top of the world.

It’s been a banner year for Tulane football under the leadership of head coach Willie Fritz, who has taken this program from a two-win season last year all the way to a 9-win campaign and a bowl game berth in 2022.

It hasn’t just been Fritz, though. The Green Wave offense, which is averaging 35.1 points per game this year has been a two-pronged attack.

Quarterback Michael Pratt has fired 20 touchdown passes and a career-low four interceptions while running back Tyjae Spears, an underrated NFL Draft prospect, has ran for 996 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

The combination has been the best Tulane football team in 20 years. There will definitely be plenty of celebrating in New Orleans.