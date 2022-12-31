By Steve Silverman · 3 min read

USC is one of the most honored programs in the history of college football. Trojans football is certainly the pre-eminent West Coast representative, and this school can compete with top football schools like Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas when it comes to tradition.

As a result, the Trojans have an array of brilliant players who have worn the Cardinal and Gold uniform. Many of the team’s best stars have gone on to memorable NFL careers that include status in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In this feature, we look at the top 5 players in USC football history. We are not looking at their NFL careers, although these stars all exceeded at the professional level. We have considered great players including Matt Leinart, Anthony Munoz, Lynn Swann, Mike Garrett, Charles White, Ricky Bell, Troy Polamalu and many others, but they did not make the top 5.

5. Quarterback Carson Palmer, 1999-2002

The 2002 season was a brilliant one for Palmer, as he became the first quarterback in USC history to win the Heisman Trophy. Palmer threw for nearly 4,000 yards while tossing 33 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Palmer threw for 11,818 yards and 72 touchdowns throughout his career with the Trojans, and he went on to a 14-year career in the NFL. The first 7 years of his career were with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he had 3 Pro Bowl appearances.

4. Offensive tackle Ron Yary, 1965-67

The Trojans have had a slew of brilliant offensive linemen, including Anthony Munoz who is recognized as one of the greatest blockers in NFL history. During his college career, Yary was one of the most brilliant offensive linemen in team history. Yary actually started as a defensive lineman, and he was recognized as the Pac-8 Defensive Lineman of the Year. After switching to offensive line, Yary was a two-time consensus All-American. He also won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman while performing on a national championship winner.

3. Running back O.J. Simpson, 1967-68

When Simpson was a Trojan running back, he was the most exciting and dynamic running back in college football. He was a junior college transfer who performed at a level rarely seen in the sport before or since. Simpson rushed for 1,543 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in the 1967 season, and he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. He would not be denied the sport’s highest honor the following season as he ahd 383 carries for 1,880 yards with 23 rushing tochdowns along with 26 receptions for 211 yards. Simpson went on to a stellar NFL career primarily with the Buffalo Bills. All of his football accomplishments have been overshadowed by his notorious activities once he left the gridiron.

2. Running back Marcus Allen, 1978-81

Allen bided his time when he arrived at USC as a freshman, backing up Heisman Trophy winner Charles White. He contributed 649 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore before his career took off in his junior season. He ran for 1,563 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, and he also caught 30 passes for 234 yards and a score. Allen’s spectacular senior season was a breathtaking year of accomplishment. He rushed for a USC record with 2,427 yards and pounded the ball into the end zone 22 times. He also caught 34 passes for 251 yards and 1 touchdown.

2. Safety Ronnie Lott, 1977-1980

Lott is one of the hardest hitters in the history of both college and professional football. A spectacular combination of speed and power, Lott also had the skills to cover top receivers and limit what they could do against the USC defense. Lott had 250 tackles and 22 for loss in his career with the Trojans, and he also had 14 interceptions and fumble recoveries. Eight of those picks came in the 1980 season when he was a consensus All-American.