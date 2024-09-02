The game between USC and LSU on Sunday night generated massive TV ratings, according to Sports Media Watch. The game, branded as the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic, averaged 9.2 million viewers and peaked at 11.1 million viewers during USC's memorable 27-20 victory.

The Sunday night before Labor Day has long been a prime spot for college football viewing, and this was no different. USC-LSU ratings were down 4% from the same time slot last year (LSU vs Florida State), but it was still the second-most watched Sunday night week one game since 2016. The clash between Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly was also ABC's highest rated game of the weekend, beating out Saturday night's Notre Dame-Texas A&M duel.

Ratings also could have been diminished due to cable interruptions right before kickoff.

“Keep in mind the game aired shortly after DIRECTV dropped the Disney-owned channels, including all ABC affiliates on DIRECTV STREAM and Disney-owned ABC affiliates on the traditional DIRECTV satellite service,” Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch wrote.

Fans who were able to tune in were treated to one of the best games of the weekend, as two of college football's most iconic programs went back and forth all night. USC quarterback Miller Moss was a star in the second half of his regular season debut under center, leading a game-winning touchdown drive after LSU had tied the game at 20 with a field goal. The Trojans took their decisive lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks.

LSU dropped their fifth straight season-opener with the loss. After the game, Kelly expressed his disgust with his team's performance after having multiple opportunities to win. The Trojans moved to 1-0 in their first season in the Big Ten and figure to climb into the top 20 in the AP poll before heading home to take on Utah State next week.