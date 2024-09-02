USC football started their first season in the Big Ten with a win over the No.13 LSU Tigers Sunday night. Head coach Lincoln Riley's program fought hard, and running back Woody Marks scored the game winning touchdown with eight second left to claim a 27-20 win for the 23rd ranked Trojans. Riley had a message for USC's new conference mates after the win.

“That was some pretty good Big Ten football today,” Riley said to the press postgame, including ESPN.

Quarterback Miller Moss traded blows with his counterpart from LSU, Garrett Nussmeier, all night long. Yet, when the time came, Moss and the Trojans offense got the job done. It was a big season-opening win for Southern Cal and showed that Riley has his program ready for the new conference. The Big Ten is arguably the toughest conference in college football, and USC showed that it could have the mental and physical toughness to succeed in its new home.

“We worked really hard throughout the offseason to build the identity of a tough team that really cares about each other,” Moss remarked after the win.

Lincoln Riley and Miller Moss ready to lead USC into new era

Moss was an unexpected surprise last season, performing well in USC's bowl game after Caleb Williams announced he would not play in the postseason matchup. That game, plus the outgoing transfer of former top recruit Malachi Nelson, gave Moss a clear pathway towards the starting quarterback job. Now firmly planted in the role, the junior signal caller showed up and showed out in Las Vegas Sunday night against the Tigers.

Moss completed 75 percent of his passes on the night for 378 yards and a passing touchdown. No interceptions as well for the Trojans field general, who posted a quarterback rating of 172.4 in the matchup. He also spread the ball around, completing passes to ten different targets. Those targets included the exciting sophomore receiver Zachariah Branch (four receptions for 56 yards) and Ja'Kobi Lane, who was the recipient of the Moss touchdown toss.

Marks also had a solid game for Riley's program. He had three receptions on the night and was the top ball carrier as well. He ran the ball 16 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner. His head coach talked about what he and his coaching staff saw on the clinching touchdown run.

“I told someone on the headset, ‘It wouldn’t surprise me if he creases this,'” Riley stated. “And, of course, it happened.”

If the Trojans have more performances like the one they put on against LSU, then adjusting to the Big Ten should be no problem for Riley, Moss, Marks and the rest of the USC football program.