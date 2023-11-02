Aaliyah Gayles overcomes gunshot injuries, pushing through rehab to join USC's basketball team and transition to university life.

For many high school athletes, the leap to college sports is a pivotal transition filled with anticipation and new challenges. For Aaliyah Gayles, the transition to the University of Southern California in the fall of 2022 was marked not just by a step up in competition but also a miraculous recovery that defies the odds.

Three months after an incident that would alter her life, Gayles walked through the doors of USC's practice gym — not with the help of a wheelchair or walker, but on her own two feet. It was a moment that symbolized more than just a recovery; it was the beginning of her collegiate journey, a testament to her indomitable spirit.

“Aaliyah!” her teammates shouted as they turned toward the door, rushing to welcome her.

Her entrance to the university is a story in resilience. Gayles' steps, though labored, were a physical declaration of her readiness to embrace the collegiate athlete's life.

“I almost got ran over by one of my teammates jumping around,” Gayles said, via Katie Barnes of ESPN. “I was scared. I'm not stable yet.”

The embrace of her new teammates marked the start of an inspiring chapter for Gayles. USC basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who had previously promised Gayles a spot at the university, described the moment as both “unbelievable” and “symbolic.”

“It just speaks to who she is, right. That if they tell her she can take three steps, she's going to want to take 10,” Gottlieb said.

The path to USC has not been an easy one for Gayles. Multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting at a house party in April 2022 left her unable to put weight on her limbs, and her athletic future hung in the balance. Despite this, her commitment to join USC was unwavering. Her recommitment to the team — and her place at the university — became official as she signed her national letter of intent from her hospital bed.

Gayles' return to the court for USC is a ‘when', not an ‘if'

Now a year removed the incident, Gayles can be found in the gym, as her teammates engage in drills and start to learn Gottlieb's system. She is a constant fixture on the sidelines, focusing on rehabilitation. The athletic training staff at USC, including Erin Tillman, is dedicated to helping her regain her strength and mobility. The goal is not just a return to basketball but to enable Gayles to live her life to its fullest potential.

“We celebrate everything,” Tillman said.

The support from her new university community has been overwhelming. Gayles, who once wondered about the stability of her own steps, is now firmly on her feet, with the university and her teammates providing a steady foundation.

“Sometimes she seems not quite her old self, showing frustration and self-doubt,” USC junior and Gayles' teammate Rayah Marshall said. “I remind her, ‘Stay calm, let the game flow to you. Just play and don't overthink—it's still just basketball.'”

As Gayles eyes her return, the question shifts from if to when. She's got the green light from doctors and will be on the roster for No. 21 USC's season opener against No. 7 Ohio State in her native Las Vegas on Nov. 6. Amidst a crowd of supporters eager to see her rise her past ordeal, Gayles stands ready.

Marshall admires her relentless spirit: “I don't think I've ever met someone as resilient. .. She just have this dog in her.”