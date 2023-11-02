Aaliyah Gayles' goal to attend USC became a beacon, aiding in her recovery and steering her through adversity after a life-altering incident.

In the aftermath of a senseless act of violence that shook the Las Vegas community, standout high school basketball star Aaliyah Gayles faced the most challenging opponent of her life — not on the court, but in her fight to recover from the 18 gunshot wounds sustained in her arms and legs during a shooting at a house party in April 2022, when she was just 18 years old.

It was an incident that threatened to derail not just her athletic career but her very mobility. Yet, even as she lay in her hospital bed, her resolve to attend the University of Southern California remained unbroken, even if her future on the USC women's basketball team was unclear.

A promise made by USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb to Gayles, that she would get Gayles to USC, added to Gayles' resolve. That promise was not conditional on her return to basketball, Katie Barnes of ESPN reported. Instead, it was a lifeline that offered Gayles a sense of normalcy and a goal to strive for amidst the uncertainty and pain of recovery. Gottlieb's vow in the hospital room was a pivotal moment of assurance for Gayles — she would be a Trojan, fulfilling her ambition that she had been working toward before that fateful night in 2022.

As family and friends gathered around, bringing prom to her hospital room with balloons and celebration, it became evident that Gayles' journey to recovery was supported by an entire community. Her grandmother, Malkia, and other relatives brought the comforts of everyday life into the sterile environment, from favorite foods to the joyous occasion of prom night.

The transition from not being able to put weight on her limbs to taking steps with the help of a physical therapy team has symbolized her determination. Each therapy session, though filled with pain, brought her one step closer to her goal. And when she could finally make a fist, wiggle her toes and sign her national letter of intent, it was clear that her tenacity had paid off.

The fulfillment of Gottlieb's promise wasn't just in words but in relentless support and advocacy. In the months following the incident, as Gayles battled through recovery, Gottlieb ensured that her scholarship remained secure, her spot on the team held steadfast. But it was more than maintaining her place on the roster; it was about honoring Gayles' dream to its fullest extent. From hospital visits to organizing academic support, Gottlieb and the USC community stood by Gayles' side every step of her journey.

On July 14, 2022, their collective efforts bore fruit. Gayles, finally able to make a fist and wiggle her toes, signed her national letter of intent for USC. The incident that had brought such abrupt hardship to her life had not dampened her spirit.