USC star JuJu Watkins has started her college basketball career with a bang and is even approaching LeBron James territory with her play.

USC Women's basketball star JuJu Watkins has been living up to the hype in her first year in college hoops. She's been on a tear for the Trojans, already averaging 26.8 points per game. Her debut against the eight ranked Ohio State Buckeyes put the basketball world on notice, as she scored 32 points in the upset victory. Now, she's entering LeBron-territory.

According to OptaStats, Watkins has achieved an impressive feat in her first 6 career games. She has recorded 161 points, 45 rebounds, 19 assists, 14 steals, 8 blocks, and 6 wins. Only one other player in the NBA, WNBA, or Division I men's or women's basketball has accomplished this feat over any 6-game span in the past 20 years: LeBron James.

JuJu Watkins in her first 6 career games for @USCWBB: 161 pts, 45 reb, 19 ast, 14 stl, 8 blk, 6 wins In the last 20 years, only one other NBA, WNBA or Division I men's or women's player has reached all of those numbers over any 6-game span: LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/sBfzOEKT0J — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 29, 2023

The irony isn't lost that Watkins is doing this while LeBron's son Bronny James is also a player for the Trojan's men's basketball team. Watkins very well could be on the verge of a historic career as she continues her journey though the college ranks into the WNBA. Already, she's passed WNBA Hall-of-Famer and former USC standout Lisa Leslie for most 30-point games as a freshman with four. Also of note, her 26.8 points per game scoring average is second behind Iowa star Caitlyn Clark who's averaging 29.6 points per game.

Watkins will have even more opportunity to rack up wins and statistical accomplishments as the Trojans continue a four-game home stand that ends on December 18th against Cal State Fullerton.