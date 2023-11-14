USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins has already started to cement her legacy as one of the more exciting players in the sport. Even as a freshman, she's been on a ridiculous pace in terms of the country and her school as through three games, she's joined the company of school great Lisa Leslie according to the ESPN Stats and Info group.

The marks she made included joining Leslie as the only other USC freshman to have multiple 30-point games in the span of three contests. Leslie had three, while Watkins had two in the opener to Ohio State and yesterday against Le Moyne.

Another record is that Watkins is the “first division-I freshman in the last 25 seasons with multiple 30-point games in her first three career games.” With only one week into her collegiate career, she already has received a Pac-12 freshman of the week recognition as she's been leading the No. 10 Trojans in scoring.

Watkins was the No. 1 recruit in women's basketball coming out of Sierra Canyon high school, so the fact she's performing at a high-level this early is scary for the rest of the country. Watkins said to ESPN about a year ago that she wanted to be “1,000 percent” sure of the school she wanted to go to.

“I didn't want to rush this process,” Watkins said. “A lot of people in my class had already committed before me, and I definitely was taking my time. But I want to make sure it was 1,000 percent where I wanted to go.”

The next matchup for the USC women's basketball program will be against Seton Hall on Nov. 20.