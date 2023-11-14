USC's JuJu Watkins scores career-high 35 points, leading Trojans to victory and earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

In the world of women's college basketball, few freshmen have made an immediate impact like USC's JuJu Watkins. Her latest performance, a stunning 35-point game against Le Moyne on Nov. 13, not only solidified her as a rising star but also left her reflecting on an already impressive start to her collegiate career.

Watkins, who led the No. 10 Trojans to a commanding 93-42 victory, showcased her exceptional skill set, hitting six 3-pointers, grabbing nine rebounds and recording six steals.

“It was a zone pretty much the whole game so it was easy to get off threes,” Watkins said, via the Associated Press.

Despite being a freshman, Watkins has quickly adapted to the collegiate level, totaling 83 points in her first three games. This remarkable feat includes a 32-point outing in the Trojans’ season opener against then-No. 7 Ohio State. Her performances earned her the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week title, a fitting acknowledgment for her impressive start. The game against La Moyne also saw Watkin's enter the ranks of Lisa Leslie as the only other USC freshman to have multiple 30-point games in the span of three games.

“I didn't really have that many expectations for myself, just to come in and contribute as much as I can to the team,” Watkins said.. “But it's been a great week.”

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised Watkins, saying the freshman's game was “flawless.”

“There’s not really any big flaws in her game,” Gottlieb said before joking, “A freshman that doesn't know where to go after her name is announced.”

The Trojans, whose season started with a notable upset of Ohio State, have climbed to their highest ranking since the 1993-94 season. Gottlieb, while acknowledging the significance of the polls, emphasized the team's focus on long-term goals.

“Polls at this time of year are representative of a small snapshot,” she said. “We did our job the first week. We’re trying to be higher than that at the end of the season.”

For Le Moyne, the game was another challenging step in their transition to Division I, marked by a tough travel schedule and tough opposition.

Up next for USC is the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas, where they will face Seton Hall on November 20. As for JuJu Watkins, if her first few games are any indication, the college basketball world should be prepared for more spectacular performances from this promising freshman.