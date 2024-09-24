USC women's basketball continues to strengthen its program with the commitment of Jazzy Davidson, a five-star recruit in the 2025 high school class. Davidson, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Clackamas, Oregon, announced her commitment to play for the Trojans on Tuesday, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. The commitment further solidifies USC's status as a rising force in women's college basketball under the leadership of head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

Davidson's commitment is a significant addition to the Trojans' roster. A versatile player known for her ability to score at all three levels, Davidson brings not only offensive firepower but also defensive prowess. Her skills on both ends of the court will complement USC's existing talent, including All-American standout JuJu Watkins, one of the top players in the country.

Watkins, who is entering her sophomore season, will overlap with Davidson for two seasons, creating a formidable force for USC. Watkins has already gained attention as one of the best college players in the nation, and the addition of Davidson only heightens expectations for the Trojans.

Davidson’s decision to commit early highlights the momentum USC has built under Gottlieb’s leadership. The coach, who took over the program in 2021, has quickly transformed the Trojans into contenders. In her second season, she led the team to an 11-7 record in the Pac-12 and secured a commitment from Watkins. Last year, USC made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 and reached the Elite Eight with a 29-6 record.

Davidson had previously told On3's Talia Goodman that she was considering six different schools, narrowing it down to eight; In addition to USC, she also considered UCLA, Duke, South Carolina, TCU and Texas.

Gottlieb’s recruiting success has been a key factor in USC’s resurgence. In addition to Davidson and Watkins, the Trojans have landed transfers like Kiki Iriafen from Stanford and Talia von Oelhoffen from Oregon State, bolstering their experienced core. This year, the team also welcomed seven first-year players.