Published November 15, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

USC women’s basketball secured a massive signing for next season on Tuesday as Sierra Canyon HS star Juju Watkins, who is classmates with Bronny James, committed to the Trojans for next season.

Via Woj:

“ESPN Sources: Juju Watkins – No. 1 in ESPNW’s Class of 2023 and considered a generational basketball talent – plans to sign with the University of Southern California Trojans. Monumental recruiting coup for USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb to land the Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard.”

As noted, Watkins is the top recruit in the country for 2023. She is truly the real deal. But more importantly, this is huge for USC women’s basketball, who aren’t typically a program who attracts high-level talent. Per ESPN, Watkins picked the Trojans over powerhouses South Carolina and Stanford.

The 17-year-old senior grew up in Watts, California and has already captured a pair of gold medals with USA Basketball, along with winning a state championship with Sierra Canyon and being named the Gatorade Girls Player of The Year in the state of California.

Watkins spoke out on the decision to take her talents to USC:

“I didn’t want to rush this process,” Watkins said. “A lot of people in my class had already committed before me, and I definitely was taking my time. But I want to make sure it was 1000 percent where I wanted to go.”

Last season for Sierra Canyon, Watkins put up videogame numbers. The guard averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks, truly doing it all. She is just the third top-10 recruit to sign with USC women’s basketball since 2007.