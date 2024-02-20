"I think I was reaching a bit" - Usher

Usher has addressed a regrettable moment from his 2014 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Nicki Minaj, admitting that he shouldn't have engaged in certain actions on stage, Billboard reports.

During an interview aired on The Breakfast Club, Usher reflected on the performance, particularly a moment where he appeared to be “headbuttin’” Nicki Minaj and slapped her bottom. When questioned about the incident by host Charlamagne Tha God, Usher initially attributed the actions to Jamaican culture, describing it as a fun moment.

However, upon further reflection, Usher acknowledged that he crossed a line. He confessed, “I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her, though. I shouldn't have smacked her butt. I shouldn't have did that.”

Did Usher really do that to Nicki Minaj ? 😳 🍑pic.twitter.com/ZE7vQCFagV — 👑Oliver 🎤❤️ (@judiboybaby) February 16, 2024

The conversation stemmed from discussions about Usher's recent Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance, where he faced criticism for getting cozy with Alicia Keys. While he remained unapologetic for that moment, Usher expressed regret over his actions during the 2014 performance with Nicki Minaj.

Charlamagne Tha God chimed in, noting that the actions were on beat and expressed surprise at the moment. Despite Usher's attempt to downplay the incident initially, he ultimately acknowledged the inappropriateness of his actions.

Usher's willingness to address and take responsibility for past behavior reflects a broader trend in the entertainment industry towards accountability and cultural sensitivity. As artists navigate evolving social norms and expectations, moments like these serve as opportunities for reflection and growth.

While Usher may have regretted his actions on stage with Nicki Minaj, his candid acknowledgment of the incident demonstrates a commitment to learning from past mistakes and fostering a more respectful and inclusive environment in the music industry.