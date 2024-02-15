I'm tryin' to get a V-I, but at the same time keeping it low-key.

Usher is partnering with Universal Studio Group's UCP to develop a drama inspired by his music, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fresh from his Super Bowl 58 halftime performance, the eight-time Grammy-winning singer is set to executive produce a drama based on his music. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker of Mad Massive and Kenny Meiselas of KMei Production will also serve as EPs.

In a statement, Usher said, “My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives. I'm happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

The as-yet untitled drama will be set in Atlanta, the artist's hometown, and its logline states that it will focus on “Black love and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

The project doesn't have a writer yet. UCP hasn't yet shopped the drama to potential buyers.

Usher's Super Bowl half-time show was a medley of his songs over his three decades in the industry. He was joined by collaborators Alicia Keys (2004's My Boo), H.E.R. (this year's Risk It All), and Lil Jon, and Ludacris for the iconic (especially for millennials) 2004's Yeah.

Usher recently ended his two-year Las Vegas residency. His ninth studio album, Coming Home, was released in Feb. 9. His last studio album, Hard II Love, was released in 2016.

He's set to go on tour to support Coming Home in August.