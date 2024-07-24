After a disappointing Copa America campaign, the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is looking for a new manager following Gregg Berhalter's exit. With the 2026 World Cup being hosted at home, the choice of the next manager is crucial for the team's success.

Many names have been suggested for the role, including some high-profile foreign coaches like Jurgen Klopp, Rafa Benitez, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, and Mauricio Pochettino. However, soccer analyst Alexi Lalas believes the USMNT should avoid hiring a foreign manager for this important period.

Alexi Lalas advocates for a homegrown manager

Lalas shared his thoughts on his State of the Union Podcast, explaining why he prefers a homegrown manager. He said, “Would I be skeptical if it was a foreign coach? Not necessarily skeptical. Would I prefer it was someone who had a background in what American soccer is, and more importantly, what America soccer isn’t? Probably, if I’m honest. It’s not that another person can’t have success. This is not just a World Cup – it’s a World Cup in the United States.”

Lalas emphasized that the USMNT has grown since the 1994 World Cup, both on and off the field. He believes that this growth should be reflected in the selection of a manager who understands American soccer's unique characteristics.

Jurgen Klopp has already declined an offer from the USMNT, while Patrick Vieira, who recently left his position at Strasbourg, is rumored to have had discussions about the job. Meanwhile, LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy are two domestic candidates being considered by U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker.

The importance of the right choice for USMNT

The next manager will lead the USMNT into the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that carries extra significance as it will be played on home soil. The decision is expected by September, in time for the team’s friendlies against New Zealand and Canada.

Choosing the right manager is essential for the USMNT's success. A manager who understands the American soccer landscape can better connect with the players and the fans. Lalas believes that a homegrown manager is the best choice to harness the team's potential and lead them to success in 2026.

The next few months will be crucial as U.S. Soccer decides on the best candidate to guide the team. Whether they choose a domestic coach or a foreign one, the focus will be on finding someone who can understand and build on American soccer's progress over the years. The USMNT's performance in the 2026 World Cup will testify to that decision.

The case for a homegrown manager

A homegrown manager brings several advantages to the USMNT. Firstly, they deeply understand the American soccer system, its strengths, and its weaknesses. This insight is crucial for developing strategies to maximize the team's potential.

Secondly, a manager familiar with American soccer culture can better relate to the players, many of whom have grown up in the U.S. system. This connection can foster a stronger team spirit and a more cohesive playing style.

Lastly, hiring a homegrown manager sends a positive message about the development of soccer in the United States. It shows confidence in the talent and expertise that have been cultivated domestically. This can inspire young coaches and players, further strengthening the country's soccer infrastructure.

The USMNT is at a critical juncture. The decision on the next manager will shape the team's future and performance in the 2026 World Cup. Alexi Lalas's call for a homegrown manager reflects a desire to build on the progress made in American soccer. As U.S. Soccer evaluates its options, the priority should be to find a leader who can connect with the team, understand its unique context, and guide it to success on the global stage.