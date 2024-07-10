US Soccer has parted ways with Gregg Berhalter following a disappointing summer, according to a Wednesday report by FoxSports. The US Men's National Team was ousted from the Copa America during the group stage on their home turf.

After an opening 2-0 victory against Bolivia, the US suffered a defeat to Panama in their second match and subsequently lost to Uruguay in a decisive group stage finale. The United States is the first-ever host nation to be eliminated during the group stages in tournament history.

This subsequently led to Berhalter's departure, as the USMNT looks for new leadership two years before the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

US Soccer will now seek a successor to guide the USMNT through the journey towards and during the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting. This tournament presents a significant opportunity to, as Berhalter often expressed, “change soccer in America forever.”

Berhalter's time with US Soccer

Berhalter leaves after a five-year tenure split into two periods. His first stint was fairly successful, but the initial 10 months of his second stint revealed that the team had stagnated.

In his first year as manager, Berhalter grappled with adapting to the international game and addressing gaps in a player pool that was considered one of its weakest points in over a decade.

During that period, the US suffered defeats to Jamaica and Venezuela in June, lost to Mexico in the Gold Cup final, faced embarrassment against Mexico in a subsequent friendly two months later, and then suffered a setback against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League a month after that.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 saw a largely quiet period for international soccer. When matches resumed, however, notable improvements were seen in the player pool.

Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams had matured, while talents such as Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, and others emerged. This period marked the rise of what many referred to as a “golden generation” for US soccer.

Gregg Berhalter successfully recruited dual-national players like Sergiño Dest and Yunus Musah to bolster the squad. In June 2021, the team achieved a breakthrough by defeating Mexico in a dramatic Nations League final — the first of three consecutive titles in that competition and the start of an unbeaten streak against their archrivals that extended to seven games.

During the World Cup qualifiers starting that autumn, the team faced challenges but rallied when needed, securing crucial wins in Honduras and at home. They advanced to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, where they drew with England and Wales, defeated Iran, and were eliminated in the Round of 16 by the Netherlands.

The end of the Berhalter era

Gregg Berhalter concludes his tenure with a record of 44 wins, 13 draws, and 17 losses in 64 matches with the USMNT. His 44 victories place him third in all-time wins among USMNT managers, trailing only Bruce Arena (81) and Jurgen Klinsmann (55). Notable achievements during his stint include leading the team to two CONCACAF Nations League titles and the 2021 Gold Cup.

Under Berhalter's leadership, however, the US faced challenges in defeating non-CONCACAF opponents.

The team's disappointing performance at the Copa America, particularly given the heightened expectations and the tournament being hosted in the US, prevented them from advancing to face top South American teams in the knockout stages.

Berhalter brought eight years of managerial experience to the USMNT, starting with Hammarby in the Swedish League in 2011 but being dismissed in 2013. He then managed the Columbus Crew in MLS from 2013 to 2018.

The United States is on the brink of a new era in soccer, with the search for a manager crucial to preparing the team for the 2026 World Cup. This hire will significantly impact the program's future.