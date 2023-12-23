Meet Vincent Cavin, the seasoned Swiss coaching veteran bringing extensive international football experience to the USMNT.

Vincent Cavin’s arrival as the latest addition to the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) coaching setup heralds a significant chapter in American soccer. The 48-year-old Swiss coaching maestro brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of international football to Gregg Berhalter's staff, having spent 13 years with the Swiss Football Association, notably as an integral part of the Swiss Men’s National Team coaching unit since 2014.

Berhalter expressed his delight at welcoming Cavin, emphasizing the value of his extensive global soccer event experience. Cavin’s multifaceted roles within the Swiss National Team, which spanned three FIFA World Cups, two European Championships, and a UEFA Nations League Final, underscore his pedigree and deep understanding of high-stakes international football.

Transitioning from his role as Head of Performance Development with the Switzerland National Team, Cavin eagerly anticipates contributing to the USMNT's evolution during the upcoming January camp. His admiration for the team’s clear identity and passionate style aligns seamlessly with the USMNT’s ethos, instilling optimism about the collective efforts to realize the team's vision.

Cavin's coaching journey began after a decade-long playing career in Switzerland. He swiftly ascended the coaching ladder, joining the Swiss FA in various capacities, culminating in instrumental roles within the senior and youth setups. His multifaceted expertise extends beyond coaching, having served as a sports coordinator, course leader, and instructor for coaching education licenses.

Notably, his linguistic prowess, commanding five languages, amplifies his capacity to communicate effectively and build relationships within the diverse landscape of modern football. This linguistic dexterity, coupled with his imminent completion of the UEFA Pro license, reflects his dedication to professional growth and development, ensuring that his coaching contributions remain at the forefront of the sport's evolving landscape.

As Cavin prepares to embark on this new chapter in his coaching odyssey, his presence within the USMNT setup promises tactical astuteness and a holistic approach to player development, underscoring a significant stride in the team's quest for excellence on the global stage.