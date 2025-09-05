Before the first snap of the 2025 NFL season between the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, there was a crazy incident that happened.

Eagles' star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Dak Prescott exchanged words (and spit); however, Carter was ejected from the game after he was clearly shown spitting on Prescott. It's really hard to imagine anyone doing that, but it happened, and the Eagles' defense almost paid for it. Philadelphia won the game 24-20, but the Cowboys scored the first touchdown of the contest and were up 14-7 right away. The Cowboys had many chances late to win the game.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his message to his team on Friday, after what happened last night between Carter and Prescott.

“My team meeting got very long this morning after some of the things that happened in that game.”

Stefanski is making it clear that he won't tolerate anything disrespectful from his players. The incident between Prescott and Carter was not the only thing that happened. There was constant pushing and shoving, while multiple scuffles broke out. Stefanski does not want the Browns to be one of those teams.

The quote above may be the only source of content from Stefanski about what was said in that meeting. You can figure that if a player on the Browns does anything of that nature, then bad things would follow.

Cleveland is set to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals are highly motivated to get back to the postseason, while the Browns are still trying to figure out their culture.

Myles Garrett could be injury-free heading into the weekend. After suffering a minor hip injury, Garrett returned to practice on Friday. That is great news for the Browns as they are attempting to spoil another Burrow performance, as he is just 3-5 against Cleveland in his career.