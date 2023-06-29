The United States cruised to a 6-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis in a Gold Cup group stage match Wednesday night, highlighted by the second career hat trick for USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira. The USMNT scored four goals in the first half, two from Ferreira, before adding two more in the second half to match its largest Gold Cup victory ever.

It was Ferreira's second hat trick with the United States, making him the fifth player in USMNT history with multiple hat tricks and the second to do so in competitive matches.

“It means a lot,” Ferreira said. “Obviously, growing up you always want to join the big names and want to join the exclusive lists and join those lists that barely any people touch. And for me to do it here in the U.S. shirt scoring goals, it means a lot.

“This is a national team that gave me the opportunity to represent a country on the biggest stage and a country that gave me that joy of playing at the highest level possible. So, I'm just excited and happy that I can give that back to the fans and excited for what's to come.”

The FC Dallas forward also became the fastest USMNT player to score double-digit goals, doing so in his 20th appearance for the national team.

After squeaking out a draw against Jamaica in its opening match, the USMNT took control of the group with its six-goal victory. Trinidad and Tobago awaits next on Sunday as the U.S. continues its title defense and its quest for an eighth Gold Cup title.