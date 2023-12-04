USMNT star Antonee Robinson showcased his playmaking prowess by delivering an assist in Fulham's 4-3 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League

In a thrilling encounter at Anfield, USMNT star Antonee Robinson showcased his playmaking prowess by delivering an assist in Fulham‘s 4-3 loss to Liverpool, reported by GOAL. The left-back's contribution came just four minutes after Liverpool had taken the lead, with Robinson expertly sending a low cross into the box, allowing Harry Wilson to level the score.

Robinson's recent performance continues a remarkable run of assists, having also played a key role in Fulham's goals against Aston Villa and Wolves in their previous matches. According to Opta, Robinson's feat makes him the first United States player to achieve assists in three consecutive Premier League matches since at least the 2006-07 season.

The 26-year-old's impact extends beyond the Premier League, as he has translated his fine form to the international stage with the USMNT. Robinson not only scored in both of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Trinidad and Tobago but also provided an assist in the first leg.

Prior to the recent burst of assists, Robinson had not been directly involved in any goals during the current season. His sudden improvement in form has been a significant factor for Fulham, contributing to their competitive edge in the Premier League.

Looking ahead, Antonee Robinson aims to maintain his impressive displays as Fulham faces Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and hosts West Ham four days later at Craven Cottage. Currently positioned 14th in the table, Fulham's prospects are bolstered by the consistent and impactful performances of their dynamic left-back, Antonee Robinson.