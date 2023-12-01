Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has pointed to Brendan Rodgers as the "worst coach" he has worked with

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has pointed to Brendan Rodgers as the “worst coach” he has worked with, describing the manager as a “disaster”, reported by GOAL. The Italian striker, known for his enigmatic personality, has had a varied career, representing 11 different clubs, including two stints in the Premier League.

Balotelli, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City, faced challenges during his time at Liverpool after joining Anfield in 2014. Speaking on TVPlay, he expressed his dissatisfaction with Rodgers: “Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person, he was a disaster.”

During his tenure with Liverpool, Balotelli struggled to make an impact, scoring only four goals in 28 appearances. Rodgers had previously acknowledged the difficulty in connecting with the mercurial talent, stating, “I just found it very difficult to connect with Mario. On the field, he tried his best. But it certainly wasn’t something that worked out as everyone would like.”

What's next for Mario Balotelli?

Despite the challenges at Liverpool, Balotelli achieved success with Manchester City, winning the FA Cup. He also boasts accolades such as Serie A title and Champions League triumphs with Inter Milan. The striker, who received the Golden Boy award in 2010, remains a figure of unfulfilled potential, reflecting on what could have been if he had fully unlocked his talents. Mario Balotelli has re-joined Turkish side Adana Demirspo, but recently plans to rejoin the Italian squad.