Arsenal‘s Folarin Balogun is setting his sights on a bright future with the USMNT after their recent success in the CONCACAF Nations League, reported by goal.com. The talented striker, who chose to represent the United States over England and Nigeria, played a crucial role in the team's triumph, scoring in the final and showcasing his potential on the international stage.

Speaking at the MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge, Balogun expressed his excitement for what lies ahead with the USMNT: “I love being here. Every time I'm here, I'm so happy. Winning the Nations League was fantastic, but I see it as just the beginning. I can't wait for the future and the opportunities that await us.”

Balogun's impressive performances last season, including a prolific loan spell at Reims where he scored 21 goals, have attracted attention from clubs across Europe. While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to assess him during the pre-season, Balogun has made it clear that he doesn't want another loan move and desires a permanent transfer if he leaves the Emirates Stadium.

With a contract that runs until 2025, Arsenal holds a strong position in negotiations and is rumored to be seeking a significant fee, reportedly around £50 million ($64m), for the highly-rated forward. Several clubs, including Inter, Juventus, Marseille, and RB Leipzig, have shown interest in securing his services.

As Folarin Balogun continues to impress on both the domestic and international fronts, his future looks promising. The 22-year-old's commitment to the USMNT and his determination to achieve further success with the team bode well for their aspirations. Fans eagerly await his next steps and the impact he can make in the years to come.