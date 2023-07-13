The USMNT suffered a shocking defeat in the Gold Cup semi-final against Panama, and interim head coach BJ Callaghan wasted no time in shouldering the blame for the team's performance, reported by goal.com. Despite a spirited comeback to force extra time, the USMNT ultimately fell short in the penalty shootout, losing 4-5 and bowing out of the tournament.

BJ Callaghan, who took charge of the team on an interim basis, accepted responsibility for the first-half performance, acknowledging that he didn't set up the team as effectively as he should have. He admitted his mistake in the team's tactical approach and expressed pride in how the players responded in the second half after adjustments were made during halftime.

“This loss is on me. I take full responsibility for the way we started the game. I should have set the team up differently. However, I am proud of how the group rallied in the second half and showed great character,” Callaghan said during the post-match press conference.

The defeat marked a significant disappointment for the USMNT, as it was only the second time in the past 20 years that they failed to reach the final of the Gold Cup. Interestingly, two of the three penalty shootouts that the USMNT has lost in the tournament have come against Panama.

Following the Gold Cup disappointment, the USMNT will now have to regroup and analyze their performance to identify areas for improvement. The focus will shift to the next international window in September, where they have scheduled friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Oman. It will be an opportunity for the team to learn from their mistakes and continue their development under the guidance of Callaghan or a potential new head coach.