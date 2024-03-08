USMNT star Christian Pulisic found himself at the center of attention in AC Milan‘s Europa League clash at San Siro, as he secured a goal in a chaotic encounter against Prague, reported by GOAL. Pulisic's goal came courtesy of a late effort by Milan teammate Rafael Leao, who skillfully maneuvered past defenders before launching a shot toward the goal. Pulisic, displaying quick reflexes, extended his toe to redirect the ball into the net from close range.
While Pulisic's contribution ensured the ball found the back of the net, some fans took to Instagram to playfully accuse the Hershey-born forward of “stealing” the goal. In comments on the official USMNT Instagram post celebrating Pulisic's goal, fans couldn't resist pointing out the collaborative effort in the scoring play.
Instagram user @kbeastiii_disc_dyes humorously noted, “Good goal, but ngl bro stole it from Leao,” while @mohaalba11 added a playful touch, suggesting “Leao must be fuming.” A more critical stance came from @caleb.m_, who straightforwardly stated, “Stop stealing goals.”
Christian Pulisic applies the finishing touch after a lovely individual effort from Rafa Leão 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zkstl1pVPy
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2024
Undeterred by the banter, Pulisic remained focused on his role and expressed satisfaction after the match. Speaking to Milan TV, he acknowledged the joy of scoring but emphasized the team's collective goal, saying, “Of course, it’s nice to get a goal, this is my job and I have to continue to put pressure on their defenders and cause problems and help us to try and score goals. I can be happy, but we would like to win with more goals.”
Despite Pulisic's goal, Milan faced a challenging night, with Olivier Giroud opening the scoring, only for Prague to equalize shortly after. Two quick-fire goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek provided a brief lead, but Prague's Ivan Schranz's effort complicated matters. Pulisic's 85th-minute tap-in ultimately secured a win ahead of the return leg in Prague.
Christian Pulisic's goal ended a three-match goal drought, and as Milan faces Empoli in Serie A on Sunday before the Europa League return leg, he aims to build on this momentum.