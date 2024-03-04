Christian Pulisic, fondly dubbed ‘Captain America,' is on the verge of his most significant responsibility yet as a leader for the USMNT (United States Men's National Team), reported by GOAL. The 25-year-old forward, with an illustrious career in Europe at clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, has recently been making waves in Italy with Rossoneri. With the 2026 World Cup set to be co-hosted by the United States, the expectations for Pulisic to lead his country are soaring.
USMNT legend Cobi Jones is optimistic about Pulisic's ability to handle the pressure. Jones remarked, “I'm getting all the highlights from my son, he's always saying, ‘Hey, did you see the goal Pulisic scored!?' I'm very impressed with what Christian is doing, scoring goals and playing at a top level. Of course, as the captain, he’s a big player for the US. Not only because he’s a huge talent, but for his experience and leadership abilities. You must have a good group dynamic if you're going to have success. In 1994, by no rights should we have accomplished so much, but it was because we had a great group. In 2002, how did we do so well? It was the same. We had a group that fought together. There are other times when we didn't do so well, and that's usually when the group is separated and there are different dynamics going on. France 1998 was the perfect example [when USA were eliminated in the group stage]. You've got to be united. For Pulisic, bringing the squad together is going to be his biggest job and, with his experience, I’m sure he can be that leader.”
Christian Pulisic, boasting 64 caps and 28 goals for the United States, faces a packed 2024 schedule. The USMNT is gearing up for the CONCACAF Nations League finals and a Copa America tournament on home soil. As the team prepares for these competitions, Pulisic's leadership will be crucial for the squad. The eyes of the nation will be on ‘Captain America' as he shoulders the responsibility of leading the USMNT to potential glory on the global stage.