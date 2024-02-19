AC Milan's decision to bench USMNT star Christian Pulisic raised eyebrows, and manager Stefano Pioli has shed light on the move

AC Milan‘s decision to bench USMNT star Christian Pulisic raised eyebrows, and manager Stefano Pioli has shed light on the move after a shock defeat against Monza in Serie A, reported by GOAL. The Rossoneri suffered a 4-2 loss, leaving fans questioning Pioli's decision-making.

Pulisic found himself among the substitutes for Milan's recent Serie A clash. With the team conceding twice just before half-time, Pioli opted for changes, bringing Pulisic in at halftime. The American made an impact, setting up a goal for Olivier Giroud and scoring a stunning equalizer in the 88th minute. However, late wobbles cost Milan the game.

Pioli faced criticism for making six changes from the Europa League-winning side against Rennes. He defended the choices, stating, “The only one who was meant to start today was Rafael Leao.” Pulisic's absence from training the day before was attributed to fatigue, and Pioli emphasized the need for rest due to Pulisic's recent heavy playing schedule.

Reflecting on the defeat, Pioli admitted Milan's slow ball movement and Monza's defensive approach posed challenges. He lamented the impact of interruptions, goals, and cards on the game, highlighting the team's need to be sharper and more concentrated.

The loss is a significant setback for AC Milan's Serie A title aspirations, now trailing arch-rivals Inter by 11 points. The focus shifts to Thursday's Europa League clash against Rennes, where Christian Pulisic and his teammates aim to bounce back from the Serie A disappointment. As the title race becomes increasingly one-sided, Milan faces a crucial period, and Pulisic's role will be closely monitored in their pursuit of success on multiple fronts.