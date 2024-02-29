USMNT star Folarin Balogun is facing a change in responsibilities at AS Monaco as manager Adi Hutter has decided to strip him of penalty duties, reported by GOAL. This decision comes in the wake of Balogun's recent penalty misses, which have proven costly for the team in crucial encounters.
Balogun's struggles with penalties have been evident throughout the season, with two misses against OGC Nice contributing to a 1-0 defeat for Monaco. Additionally, a crucial miss in a penalty shootout against Rouen led to the team's elimination from the Coupe de France. The most recent miss against Lens, although not impacting the match result, seems to have been the tipping point for Hutter.
Adi Hutter, addressing the media, announced the change in penalty-taking responsibilities: “He (Balogun) is no longer our penalty taker. The No.1 now is Wissam Ben Yedder. When he isn’t on the pitch, the decision is in my hands.”
Despite these setbacks, Hutter acknowledges Balogun's on-field contributions and determination to excel. Balogun's recent goal against Lens showcased his potential as a top-level forward, earning recognition from the manager.
Hutter emphasized the need to differentiate between penalty situations and overall player performance, expressing confidence in Folarin Balogun's capabilities. As Monaco strives to navigate a period of fluctuating form, with two wins in the last five Ligue 1 games, Hutter's strategic decisions aim to optimize team performance and restore stability.
AS Monaco faces a challenging fixture against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, where the team hopes to show toughness and bounce back to winning ways in the French top flight. The changes in penalty duties reflect Hutter's commitment to change strategies and help the team's competitiveness amidst the demanding landscape of Ligue 1. Stay tuned for updates on Monaco's journey as they seek to overcome challenges and secure positive results in their next matches.
