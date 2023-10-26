AC Milan‘s Champions League journey hit a major roadblock as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against PSG at the Parc des Princes, reported by GOAL. The Serie A side, represented by USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, struggled to find their footing, leaving their European dreams hanging by a thread.

From the start, both teams cautiously probed, but it was PSG's Kylian Mbappe who broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute. A brilliant run and pass from Warren Zaire-Emery set up Mbappe, whose clinical finish put PSG ahead 1-0. Milan had their chances, including a near-miss by Pulisic and an annulled goal from PSG due to a foul on Musah.

In the second half, PSG continued their dominance, with Randall Kolo Muani doubling the lead in the 53rd minute. Lee Kang-in added a third goal, sealing the victory for the French giants. Milan's inability to find the back of the net in three Champions League games compounds their woes, leaving them at the bottom of Group F with just two points.

PSG, on the other hand, secured the top spot with six points, while Newcastle and Dortmund are closely trailing with four points each. USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, and Yunus Musah face an uphill battle as they enter the crucial second set of fixtures. The team's next challenge is a pivotal Serie A clash against Napoli, where they will seek redemption and aim to revive their European aspirations.

With their Champions League hopes on the line, AC Milan's stars must regroup, rediscover their scoring touch, and approach the upcoming matches with unwavering determination to keep their European dream alive.