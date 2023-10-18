In a shocking turn of events, AC Milan‘s Sandro Tonali has found himself in hot water after admitting to placing bets on his own team's matches during his time at the club, reported by GOAL. The Newcastle star, who was interrogated by the Turin prosecutor's office for nearly three hours, confessed to gambling on football games, including those involving Milan. While Tonali insists he never placed bets on Milan matches while he was playing, his admission could lead to serious consequences.

Tonali's confession complicates his situation, as he could face a ban longer than three years from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) prosecutor. Although he claims he didn't influence any matches, gambling on his own team is a breach of integrity and could result in severe penalties. Moreover, Tonali has revealed that he struggles with a gambling addiction, which might lead to mandatory therapy sessions as part of his punishment.

The Italy international is hoping for a lenient punishment similar to Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who received a seven-month ban along with a fine and therapy. However, Tonali's troubles don't end with the FIGC prosecutor's office. A criminal investigation is underway regarding his activities on an illegal gambling platform, raising the stakes even higher.

Sandro Tonali isn't the only player implicated in this betting scandal. Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo also faces similar consequences, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. As investigators delve into Tonali's case, comparing his statements with evidence from his confiscated mobile phone and tablet, the future looks uncertain for the young star.