USMNT star Folarin Balogun faced troubles in AS Monaco's Coupe De France clash, ending in an embarrassing exit for the Ligue 1 giants

In a surprising turn of events, USMNT star Folarin Balogun faced both the ecstasy and agony of football in AS Monaco‘s Coupe De France clash, ending in an embarrassing exit for the Ligue 1 giants, reported by GOAL. Balogun, making his first start for Monaco since recovering from an adductor injury, showcased his scoring prowess by converting a penalty in the 35th minute, marking his first goal for the club since November.

Despite Balogun's early heroics, the match took a dramatic turn, with the contest ending in a 1-1 draw, leading to a penalty shootout. Unfortunately for Monaco and Balogun, the spotlight shifted from celebration to disappointment as the US international missed a crucial spot-kick during the shootout, contributing to Monaco's unexpected elimination from the Coupe De France.

The weather conditions, characterized by incessant rain, added an additional layer of challenge for both teams. Monaco, considered heavyweights in French football, struggled throughout the game, lacking clinical finishing and composure. The underdog third-tier side, Rouen, seized the opportunity, dominating possession and setting the tempo for a significant portion of the match.

While Folarin Balogun managed to make a notable impact by putting Monaco on the scoreboard, his missed penalty proved pivotal, turning him from hero to villain in the eyes of the fans. The disappointment was palpable for the French side, and Monaco, as a collective, will undoubtedly be reeling from the unexpected exit.

Looking ahead, Monaco has the chance to bounce back as they face Ligue 1 side Nice on Sunday. Eager to climb the league table, they currently sit in 5th place, trailing their upcoming opponents by four points. The upcoming fixture serves as an opportunity for Monaco to regroup and shift focus back to their domestic campaign after the Coupe De France setback.