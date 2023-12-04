USMNT star Folarin Balogun is on a quest for greatness at AS Monaco, showcasing his determination to continue his impressive journey

USMNT star Folarin Balogun is on a quest for greatness at AS Monaco, showcasing his determination to continue his impressive journey in professional football, reported by GOAL. The 22-year-old striker's recent achievements have placed him in the spotlight, and he is eager to build on his success.

Balogun's ascent began with a loan spell at Reims in the 2022-23 season, where he shone by scoring an impressive 22 goals. His outstanding performances not only earned him recognition with the United States national team but also led to a significant move away from Arsenal. Monaco secured the ambitious striker's services, bringing him back to Ligue 1 with a big-money transfer.

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Balogun, marked by personal and professional milestones. Despite not finding the net in Monaco's recent 2-0 victory over Montpellier, he expressed joy at having friends by his side during the fixture. Balogun emphasized that his journey to the top of the football world is far from over, underlining his commitment to becoming a key figure for both his club and country.

Since joining Monaco, Balogun has contributed four goals this season, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess. Although he is still adjusting to life at Stade Louis II after a summer transfer that omitted a pre-season program with his new teammates, Balogun remains optimistic about the exciting prospects with Monaco and the USMNT in 2024.

Looking ahead, the ambitious striker anticipates a challenging yet promising year, with Monaco eyeing European qualification and the USMNT embarking on quests for CONCACAF Nations League and Copa America glory. Folarin Balogun's journey continues, and the football world awaits the next chapter of his rise to greatness.