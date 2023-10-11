As the USMNT gears up for international friendlies against Germany and Ghana, all eyes are on Gio Reyna, the young midfielder whose journey with the team has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, reported by GOAL. Reyna, who was relegated to the bench during the 2022 World Cup, is back in the USMNT camp under coach Gregg Berhalter, sparking discussions about his potential role in the team.

The off-field narrative revolves around repairing relationships and moving past past disputes. But the real challenge lies on the field. During the World Cup, Berhalter did not see Reyna as a starting XI player in crucial moments, a decision that spiraled into controversy. Reyna's absence from the starting lineup was attributed to tactical choices. Christian Pulisic's undeniable presence on one wing and Timothy Weah's speed and directness on the other made them preferred choices, leaving Reyna on the sidelines.

Yet, the turbulence doesn't end there. Reyna's struggle with injuries has been a significant hurdle. Despite his undeniable talent, his unavailability has hindered his consistency on the pitch. Berhalter recognizes Reyna's potential in multiple positions, including central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and winger. However, the young star's journey to full match fitness will be a gradual process. Berhalter plans to give Reyna limited minutes against Germany and Ghana, aiming to build his match fitness safely.

The upcoming matches will serve as a test, providing insights into Berhalter's strategies and Gio Reyna's adaptability. Will he remain a winger or transition into a No.10 role, offering a new dimension to the team's gameplay? The uncertainty surrounding Reyna's position underscores the dynamic nature of football. As the USMNT embarks on its journey toward the 2026 World Cup, Reyna's evolution, both within and outside the team, will be a pivotal storyline to follow. Watch this space as the young midfielder navigates the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, shaping his role in the team's future.