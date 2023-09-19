USMNT sensation Gio Reyna is set to make a highly anticipated return to Borussia Dortmund‘s squad as they prepare for their Champions League showdown vs PSG, reported by GOAL. The talented 20-year-old midfielder had been sidelined with a leg injury since May, but his journey back to action is finally reaching its climax.

Reyna's inclusion in the Dortmund squad for the PSG clash marks a significant step in his recovery. The last time he donned the iconic black and yellow jersey was on May 27, making his imminent return a momentous occasion for fans and teammates alike. His absence was deeply felt, as he brings flair, creativity, and versatility to Dortmund's midfield.

Reyna had been diligently working on his rehabilitation, as evident from a recent Instagram post where he shared a photo of himself training with the caption “working.” This update provided a glimmer of hope to eager supporters eager to see him back in action.

While he made his return to competitive football with Dortmund's U23 side on September 8, Reyna was not part of the squad for their recent Bundesliga victory over Freiburg. However, his presence in the squad for the PSG clash indicates that coach Edin Terzic considers him ready to contribute at the highest level.

Though it's uncertain whether Reyna will start against the formidable PSG, his inclusion on the bench provides Dortmund with a valuable option. His ability to change the game with his creativity and attacking prowess could prove pivotal as they seek to make their mark in the Champions League.

As the excitement builds around Gio Reyna's return, Borussia Dortmund fans will be eagerly awaiting the moment when their prodigious talent once again graces the pitch in the famous yellow and black. His return could be a game-changer as Dortmund looks to navigate the challenges of European competition and reassert their presence on the continen