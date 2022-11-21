Published November 21, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The USMNT got on the board first against Wales in their World Cup group-stage matchup on Monday, courtesy of an outstanding team goal that was tucked away by right winger Timothy Weah. The 37th-minute goal was built up excellently from the United States’ midfield, and Christian Pulisic laid off a phenomenal pass for Weah to pick up. He finished tidily to slot the ball past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for the USMNT’s 1-0 lead.

GOAL!!!! Tim Weah opens the scoring for the United States 🇺🇸#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/UP2wxoyCOE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

It was the first time the USMNT scored in the World Cup since 2014, and it was a historic moment for the country and the squad as they look to leave their stamp on the tournament.

The United States had been dominating the game prior to Weah opening their scoring tally, so they’ll certainly be relieved to have taken a well-deserved lead ahead of the first-half whistle. The team had a handful of chances to score but came up just short of a goal. Weah was clinical in the final third after the pinpoint pass from Pulisic set him up with perfection, and he bested the Welshman in net to give the USMNT a lead.

Now, the United States will look to hold onto the lead they’ve carved out for themselves, relying upon Walker Zimmermann and Tim Ream in the central defense to do their jobs and keep Wales and Gareth Bale off the scoresheet.

It’s a moment Weah will surely not forget for the rest of his life, having tucked away a phenomenal finish for the first USMNT goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.