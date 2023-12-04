Get ready for an epic showdown as the USMNT faces Brazil in a high-profile friendly before the Copa América.

The United States men’s national team (USMNT) is gearing up for an electrifying clash against Brazil in a high-profile friendly set just before the Copa América this summer. Media outlet AS reported that this showdown promises to be a thrilling warm-up for both teams ahead of the prestigious tournament.

The stage is set for an intense encounter as Brazil prepares to face off against the USMNT in Orlando, Florida. Mexico and Argentina have secured their spots as top seeds in the upcoming Copa América draw, elevating the anticipation and stakes for this friendly skirmish.

While their last meeting in 2018 saw Brazil clinch a 2-0 victory in a friendly, the history between these sides runs deeper. The 2009 Confederations Cup final witnessed an intense battle where the USMNT initially surged with a 2-0 lead, only to be overtaken by Brazil's resilience, culminating in a dramatic comeback and a 3-2 victory for the Seleção.

With the 2024 Copa América looming, the anticipation for the draw on December 7, 2023, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami is palpable. Scheduled to kick off from June 20 to July 14, 2024, this tournament edition promises to be historic. It notably expands its participation to include six teams from CONCACAF, marking a significant shift from its predominantly South American roots.

The inclusion of North American, Central American, and Caribbean representatives, determined through CONCACAF's Nations League, heralds a new chapter for the Copa América. Playoffs in March will decide the final two slots from a pool of formidable teams, adding to this prestigious tournament's excitement and intensity.

As the USMNT prepares to take on Brazil in this high-stakes friendly, the anticipation for the Copa América amplifies, promising a riveting tournament that will not only showcase South American powerhouses but also the growing prowess of CONCACAF's elite.